"These are tragic, traumatic incidents for all involved:" Mankato Police on Tuseth shooting

There are lots of questions and few answers surrounding the officer involved shooting at Country Inn and Suites early New Years Eve morning.



What we do know is that 33-year-old Chase Tuseth was shot and killed after hotel employees called 911 to report that he was being disorderly and throwing things.

According to police, Officer Gary Schnorenberg arrived and tried to arrest Tuseth, but shot him after witnesses say he started hitting and kicking the officer.



Now, his parents Mickie and Tony Tuseth are speaking out for the first time since their son's death, describing him as a world traveler and an educator. Tuseth taught biology at Tokata Learning Center in Shakopee.



"We just knew he was intelligent. We knew he had great potential and that's what we're hearing now from his administrators. They started to see that now themselves," said Father Tony Tuseth.



His mother, Mickie, added, "His trajectory was just really, really awesome right now, so this is just heart-breaking"

Officer Schnorenberg has been on leave since Saturday. The length of his leave is still to be determined.



"These are tragic, traumatic incidents for all involved, so the policy calls for administrative leave to allow them to address certain situations," said Director of Mankato Public Safety Todd Miller.



Officials say Schnorenberg, as well as every other officer, has undergone annual firearm and use of force training.



"There have been some specific requests; I know that our city has received specific data practice requests that are being processed. We have 10 days to process those and it takes a while to compile those. Certain data practice requests will be addressed," said Miller.



Tony Tuseth added, "We've not been angry or mad at the police or, you know, deputies or anybody. We're just trying to grasp what happened."



State law required the investigation to be turned over to the BCA Saturday. The investigation is still ongoing and the BCA is controlling all of the release of information on the case.

--KEYC News 12.