Red Cross Issues Emergency Call For Blood Donors

The American Red Cross in Mankato is putting out a call for more blood donations.



The organization is the main supplier of blood transfusions for hospitals throughout the region, and they've found that their supply isn't keeping up with demand at the moment.



Executive Director Leah Pockrandt says, "Due to the hectic holiday schedule, we're currently at 37,000 fewer donations than where we expected to be."



Find a blood donation opportunity and schedule an appointment to donate by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

_________________________________________________

Blue Earth

Amboy

1/17/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 240 North St. E

Lake Crystal

1/9/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Recreation Center, 621 W. Nathan St.

Mankato

1/12/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 105 Homestead Drive

1/13/2017: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 105 Homestead Drive

1/16/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Crossroads Lutheran Campus Ministry, 331 Dillon Ave.

1/18/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Scheel's, 1850 Adams St.

1/19/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 320 E. Main St.

______________

Brown

New Ulm

1/6/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., New Ulm Medical Center, 1324 5th North

1/11/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Vogel Fieldhouse, 122 S. Garden St.

1/12/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Vogel Fieldhouse, 122 S. Garden St.

1/13/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Vogel Fieldhouse, 122 S. Garden St.

______________

Faribault

Kiester

1/10/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Community Center, Highway 22

Wells

1/16/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion, 145 W. Franklin

_______________

Le Sueur

Elysian

1/11/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Andrews Catholic Church, 305 Park Ave. NE

Le Sueur

1/6/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Minnesota Valley Health Center, Inc., 621 S. 4th St.

Montgomery

1/17/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Post 79, 102 Elm Ave. W

_______________

Martin

Ceylon

1/10/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion

_______________

Nicollet

N. Mankato

1/5/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 546 Grant Ave.

1/18/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.

St. Peter

1/20/2017: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., River's Edge Hospital and Clinic, 1900 N. Sunrise Drive

_______________



Waseca

Janesville

1/5/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 300 Owen St.

_______________

Watonwan

Madelia

1/19/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 109 3rd St. SE