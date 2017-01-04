Gov. Mark Dayton Releases $1.5 Billion Dollar Bonding Bill Proposal

Governor Mark Dayton released his proposed bonding bill for the 2017 Legislative Session.

Dayton has proposed a $1.5 billion bonding proposal, with more than 240 projects.

It's one of the items lawmakers were unable to pass before the end of the 2016 Legislative Session.



Gov. Dayton said, "Proposing today a bonding bill that should have been passed nine months ago."



The governor's proposal contains significant funding for the Minnesota Security Hospital, with $70 million to renovate and expand the program.

It also includes $14.5 million for the Sex Offender Program in St. Peter to complete Phase 2 of the construction project.



Gov Dayton said, "Those building and those facilities have been neglected for a couple decades, so this is beginning to catch up with what the needs are there."



Area higher educational institutions would also benefit if the proposal can receive enough support from lawmakers.

Both Minnesota State University Mankato and South Central College are slated to receive bonding dollars for construction and renovation projects.

SCC VP of Economic Development Marsh Danielson said, "We're very excited that Governor Dayton supported our full proposal for our STEM and health care project at South Central College. This is actually the fourth time we've had this project in front of state lawmakers."



SCC is up to receive $6.4 million dollars from the state, with the remaining third of the more than $9 million project covered by SCC and the Minnesota State System.

MSU–Mankato could get $4.3 million for the Clinical Science Phase 2 project, which has a price tag of $6.5 million.

The bill also contains assets preservation dollars for both institutions.



MSU-Mankato VP For Finance and Administration Richard Straka said, "Help us do repair and maintenance projects on campus, help us to keep the infrastructure up to date and provide the necessary repairs and preventative maintenance to our buildings."



Both institutions say they're optimistic, but know there's a long road ahead before they can receive the dollars.

DFLers are pushing to pass a bonding bill this session, but GOP leaders say those big construction projects should wait until 2018.

The governor's proposal includes $98 million for Madelia fire relief.

For a complete list of the projects, visit http://mn.gov/governor/issues/jobs-bill/

--KEYC News 12