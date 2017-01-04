Mankato Sears Location to Close This Spring

The Sears store in River Hills Mall is closing this spring.

The company announced Wednesday that 78 Kmart stores and 26 Sears stores will be closing this spring.

The company announced an earlier round of closings on December 27th.

In a statement, Sears Holdings says many of these stores have struggled with financial performance in recent years, But “in order to meet our objective of returning to profitability, we have to make tough decisions and will continue to do so, which will give our better performing stores a chance at success.”

In addition to the Mankato location, the Sears in Coon Rapids and a K-mart in Detroit Lakes are also on the list.

The company says the Mankato location will close at the end of March; liquidation sales will begin as early as this Friday at all closing stores.

