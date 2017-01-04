Corn Prices Continue To Struggle

Ag experts say they don't expect corn and bean prices to rise above break-even levels in 2017, continuing the price slump for another year.



The average price farmers received for corn in 2015 was $3.52.

The price currently stands at $3.18, well below where it needs to be to turn a profit.

Instead, farmers will have to play the marketing game.



"With normal marketing pathways, we usually get a little uptick in price as we get into the late winter and spring months. That happened a year ago, where they had a short opportunity to lock in prices. Hopefully we'll get that again," Kent Thiesse said.



Even if we do, it might not come soon enough, and could be risky.



"The dollar is tied up in that corn. Maybe you have some payments from last year, plans you have to pay for the inputs for the coming year's crop - you get into a dicey situation cash flow-wise with how long you can hang on to that," Thiesse said.



One saving grace has been that exports continue to climb.

But that may not remain the case, with the recent opposition to free trade agreements.



"A lot will depend going forward on the exports, value of the dollar and trade agreements - as we get into a new administration and new Congress and how that gets sorted out," Thiesse said.



It's looking to be a tough 2017 for farmers.

-- KEYC News 12.