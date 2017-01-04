Karge Surpasses 1,000 Point Milestone

14 Mankato East girls basketball players are in the thousand point club with the most recent topping that milestone just last month.

In the first half of her senior season, the Cougars Shayla Karge averaged just over 22 points per game.

"Every year, she's been adding to her game," said Dave Makela, head coach.

The scorer set a goal of eclipsing a thousand points at the start of her high school career, and on the evening of December 9th against Winona, Karge reached that feat.

"I was really really nervous that game, I was in tears before the game," said Karge.

Despite all the nerves, the senior came out firing, on the way to netting point number one thousand.

"It was really exciting, I've always wanted to reach it," said Karge.

Shayla joins her sister Taylor as one of the top scorers for East who also netted a thousand points, and now plays at UW-River Falls.

"She's two hours away, and her practice got done at four, and our game was at six so she would have made it, but her coach let her out 20 minutes late and she didn't make it, but she got to surprise me in the locker room at half time which was nice," said Karge.

For all the scoring Karge's done in her time at East, her ability to be a facilitator on the floor helps to elevate other players on the team.

"The one thing Shayla really has taken off on her game, is the ability to when team's start to double and triple team her, having that ability to get other players involved and find that open player," said Makela.

Karge's leadership and versatility on the court is why she's our KEYC Scheels All Sports Girls Prep Athlete of the Week.

