ND Man Charged With Attempted Murder in MN Shooting

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
A North Dakota man has been charged with attempted murder for a shooting at a home in Breckenridge, Minnesota. 
    Twenty-seven-year-old Matthew Allard, of Wahpeton, North Dakota.  is accused of shooting Isaac Herrera with a handgun during an argument last week.  Herrera was shot in the stomach and remains in a Fargo hospital. 
    Allard was arrested the next day at a mobile home in Wahpeton. Bail for Allard is set at a minimum of $200,000. His record includes drug and disorderly conduct convictions in Wahpeton, Bismarck and Minot, North Dakota. 