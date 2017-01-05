ND Man Charged With Attempted Murder in MN Shooting

A North Dakota man has been charged with attempted murder for a shooting at a home in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Twenty-seven-year-old Matthew Allard, of Wahpeton, North Dakota. is accused of shooting Isaac Herrera with a handgun during an argument last week. Herrera was shot in the stomach and remains in a Fargo hospital.

Allard was arrested the next day at a mobile home in Wahpeton. Bail for Allard is set at a minimum of $200,000. His record includes drug and disorderly conduct convictions in Wahpeton, Bismarck and Minot, North Dakota.