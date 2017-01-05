Group Rallies In Support Of Tracy Claeys' Firing At U Of M

Students and community members gathered at the University of Minnesota yesterday afternoon in support of the athletic department's decision to fire head football coach Tracy Claeys.

Claeys was fired Tuesday evening following a season riddled with sexual assault accusations and suspensions.

The rally, planned prior to the firing, was originally named "Stand With Survivors - Fire Coach Claeys." Organizers changed the name to "U of M Stands With Survivors."

They said they felt it was important to continue as a way of showing support for sexual assault victims and raising awareness.

Trish Palermo with the U of M Student Government said, "This entire situation is representative of the tendency to blame the victim the overall sense of entitlement of some powerful groups on campus but most importantly it represents that this fight has just begun."

The group is calling for university officials to look into the entire athletic department and how it is managed...saying the conversation doesn't stop with one now former coach.