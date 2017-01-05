Former Fugitive Accused in Nursing Home Assault Is Released

Police in central Minnesota recently turned to the public for help in tracking down a former nursing home employee charged with sexually assaulting an elderly resident.

A tip helped police arrest David DeLong, of Pine River, who had failed to show up for a court appearance in October. Pequot Lakes Police Chief Eric Klang said that it's ``ridiculous'' that a judge in Crow Wing County District Court has released DeLong on his own recognizance after the man has been hiding from authorities.

DeLong has denied assaulting the woman at the Heritage House in Pequot Lakes last May. DeLong was arrested after police asked the public for help in locating the fugitive a couple weeks ago. Authorities were fearful he would commit a similar crime.