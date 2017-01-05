Fairmont Emergency Responders Save Deer from Frozen Lake

On January 2nd, 2017 Fairmont Emergency Responders were informed of a whitetail deer that found itself in what could have been a tragic situation. The deer fell through a patch of thin ice into the frigid open water. Luckily the Fairmont emergency responders sprung into action, jumping into the icy water to save the whitetail.



The video was published by YouTube user SommerOutdoors







KEYC News 12