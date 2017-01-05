Rasmussen College In Mankato To Relocate To Madison East Center

Rasmussen College in Mankato has announced the relocation of its Mankato campus to a brand new facility across town.

The college plans to relocate to an existing business center at 1400 Madison Avenue in the Madison East Center once its current lease is up in December.

The campus will include large high-tech classrooms, new computer labs and equipment, but most of the investments will focus updating health sciences and nursing labs.

“The thing is with nursing and health science, you really can’t teach that online, so you do need those labs for our students. This move will really be a great educational opportunity for our students," said Campus Director Kathy Sanger.

Construction on the new campus is expected to begin in spring of 2017, with completion planned for January 2018.

The college plans to have an open house once renovations are complete.

--KEYC News 12