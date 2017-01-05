Runners Start Signing Up For 2017 Mankato Marathon

This time of year, for some people the only reason to run outside is to spend less time in the cold getting from the parking lot to the office, but runners are already preparing for the Mankato Marathon as registration beings.



With the arctic chill, it can be hard to find the motivation to head outside for a run, but runners can easily stay warm inside as signing up starts today for this year's Mankato Marathon.



Visit Mankato Chris Willaert said, "Registration opened up this morning. We had the first registration already at 5:50, so somebody must of got up and got their run in and felt really motivated."



And by lunch, almost 40 people signed up, thinking about lacing up their shoes for the 8th annual race.

Signing up early also means it's a little easier on the wallet.



Willaert said, "The earlier you register, the cheaper it is. If you register now, you're going to pay a heck of a lot less than you are if you wait to even March, April, May."



Willaert adds the registration coincides with people making New Year's resolution, so it might provide a little extra motivation.

And in preparation for a new year, Mankato Marathon is also rolling out a redesigned user–friendly website.

While the races will stay the same, organizers are looking at some changes to the expo portion of the event.



Willaert said, "Process of doing some things, tweaking some things, making it just more fun experience for everybody overall."



Organizers are also hoping to top the 5,000 total runner marks for marathon weekend, October 21 and 22.

To register, visit http://mankatomarathon.com/

