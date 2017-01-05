Mankato Red Kettles Fall Short of Campaign Goal

The Mankato Salvation Army says its Red Kettle Campaign fell nearly $23,000 short of its goal.

The organization says this year's campaign collected just over $172,000, which is below its $195,000 goal.

The Salvation Army says the shortfall has them making decisions including eliminating cost of living raises for employees and could result in cuts to staffing.

The overall Christmas Campaign which includes the Red Kettle continues until January 15.

---KEYC News 12