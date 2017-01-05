Walleyes Biting In Area Lakes

The DNR will soon stock area lakes with newly hatched walleyes. Right now, they're looking for anglers to help clear out potential predators.



The DNR says they have harvested over 10,000 pounds of walleyes in Mills Lake in Lake Crystal over the last three years. The goal is to allow the fish to grow bigger in shallow waters, without competition from other fish species.



"We come in the spring and stock newly hatched walleye fry. Those walleye fry, because the lake is so productive, grow really quickly. We come back in the fall and harvest them back out for nets. We don't always get them all, so that provides a secondary benefit in that it provides a fishery," said Waterville Area Fishery Supervisor Craig Soupir.

The exact numbers of walleyes leftover in the lake are unknown, but the DNR says they have seen hundreds of fishermen out on the lake on warmer days this winter.



"It's a great place to take young kids because there's a really good bite and good action that keeps them interested. It's a great place to come out and catch your walleyes. They've been running in the 14-17 inch ranges, so they're actually decent size fish, too. So it's a really great opportunity," said Soupir.



Walleyes have also been stocked at Henry Lake and Eagle Lake. If you're planning on catching the fish, the DNR is reminding everyone to be aware of thin ice.

--KEYC News 12