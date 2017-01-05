MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Life-Work Planning Center Helps Residents Enter, Re-Enter Job Market

Jean Keenan, Executive Director of Life-Work Planning Center joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about services the center offers to those looking to get back in the workforce. Life-Work is a Pre-Employment Program for women and a Minnesota Displaced Homemaker Program. The non-profit serves women in transition, including Displaced Homemakers; Non-Displaced Homemakers; Latina Women and Youth; and Women transitioning from Welfare to Work. Services include Workshops, One-to-One Peer Counseling, Computer tutoring, Resources & Referrals and Advocacy.The nonprofit serves individuals in Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, LeSueur, Martin, Nicollet, Sibley, Waseca and Watonwan Counties.For more information about Life-Work, visit https://lwpc.org/