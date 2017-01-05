REACH Receives 2017 Pathfinder Award

The REACH Youth Drop-In Center is being honored with the 2017 Pathfinder Award.



The award, presented by Greater Mankato Growth, recognizes adults or organizations that fight for equality and human rights in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.

REACH works with homeless youth ages 16-24, providing them with daily meal and hygiene options. The center also focuses on case management to help homeless youth establish goals.

“I hope that this award means that the community will have more awareness about what we’re doing. There are a lot of people that live in Mankato and North Mankato who don’t even know that we have homeless youth. So I’m hoping this will provide some awareness. I hope this will bring focus to the youth that we serve and the young people that we have there,” said said Award Recipient and REACH Program Manager Tasha Moulton.



There were seven nominations for this year's award. REACH will officially be awarded on January 16 at the 33rd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration in the CSU Ballroom at Minnesota State University. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public.



--KEYC News 12