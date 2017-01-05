Greater Mankato United Way Surpasses 2017 Goal

The Greater Mankato Area United Way has reached its 2017 campaign goal...and then some.

The organization announced Thursday afternoon that they surpassed the $2,000,000 mark by $10,000 so far.

The campaign is continuing as any additional money will go toward fulfilling partner agencies' additional funding needs and improving the lives of those in need.

2017 Greater Mankato Area United Way Campaign Chair Brandon Scheel says, "We know that the community is growing, the region is growing and the need for help is growing. We appreciate everybody who has given time and donated money this year. It's been a really good year for United Way and we really appreciate it."

The Greater Mankato Area United Way serves Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.

