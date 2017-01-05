Cougars and Eagles Skate To 2-2 Tie

In Girls Hockey, the Mankato East Cougars hosted the New Ulm Eagles at All Seasons Arena Thursday evening. The Eagles went up 1-0 in the middle of the first when Lauren Klein one hopped a shot in from the point on the power play. 40 seconds later, Dani Weiss made it a 2-0 game for the Eagles. East cut the lead in half when Ali Schreiber scored on a breakaway opportunity late in the first. In the third, Cougars tied the game up with a power play goal. The game would carry into overtime and eventually end in a 2-2 tie.

Mankato East will play another home game on Tuesday against Owatonna while New Ulm hits the road to play New Prague on Saturday.