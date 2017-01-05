River's Edge Hospital Looks To Grow

St. Peter's River's Edge Hospital is looking to expand.

The hospital is in the process of adding beds and surgical suites to accommodate increasing demand for its practice.

For River's Edge, the main driver behind the desire to grow comes from an outside partnership for joint replacement

"River's Edge and the Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic founded a joint replacement program called OrthoEdge. The program has grown very successfully and we are finding with the increased number of surgical patients, in addition to the medical patients we're already serving, we're finding a need for space," marketing director Stephanie Holden said.

The hospital is looking to expand to the east, and economize space, to add eight patient rooms and a surgical suite, along with a café and other amenities normally found in hospitals.

"The project that we're looking at is about $20 million and that includes the expansion and renovation. We are in the very beginning process of that right now," Holden said.

Next on the checklist is a joint meeting between the hospital commission and the St. Peter city council.

"For a community our size, a hospital is such an important part of the fabric of what a community is. Being able to maintain the emergency room and urgent care and all the services that are there and potentially expand them is exciting," St. Peter city administrator Todd Praffke said.

The hospital will seek out an architect to direct the expansion and remodel in the near future.

