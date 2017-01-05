Springfield's Isaac Fink Off To Strong Start

Hitting the thousand point milestone in high school basketball is no small task, let alone reaching that feat as a sophomore.

Every opposing defense knows where number 23 is when he's orchestrating the Springfield Tigers offense.

"They'll put two guys on him, or double him, so it frees up opportunities for us away from the ball," said Kale Meendering.

"I actually think passing is the best part of my games, I think that opens up my scoring too, it's nice having teammates that can finish, shoot, really do it all passing, scoring, everything," said Isaac Fink, Prep Athlete of the Week.

Isaac Fink is a great distributor, but there's a reason why he draws so much attention.

Fink averages more than 20-points a game, passing the 1,000 point milestone as a sophomore.

"I knew it was coming, but I didn't really want to think about it going into the game. I'm glad we won when we got it, and it's nice to have done too," said Fink.

The captain's been draining threes and lighting up the scoreboard before his high school career even began.

"He's started since he was in eighth grade, and the guy puts a lot of time in the gym. He really works on his game year round if you were to come up here whether it be spring summer, there's not very many days he's not here," said Lance Larson, Tigers Head Coach.

The point guard's already shot down one goal this season and doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon.

"That'd be cool to reach 2,000, but I also want to have a thousand assists and a thousand rebounds, I think that'd be cool to have 2,000, 1,000, and 1,000," said Fink.

On his way to becoming one of the greatest scorers in school history.

"He'll by far be the leader in Springfield basketball ever. I think Tanner's older brother Tyler is currently the leader with 1580 or something like that, but he'll shatter that," said Larson.

A strong start to a young career is why Fink is this week's KEYC Scheels All Sports Boys Prep Athlete of the Week.

