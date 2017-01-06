ACLU-MN Calls For Transparency In Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation In Mankato

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota is calling for reform following the shooting of a man by a Mankato police officer last weekend.

In a statement issued Thursday, the non-profit organization, which says they work to defend the civil liberties of Minnesotans, said they want accountability and transparency during the investigation.

33-year-old Chase Tuseth was shot and killed Saturday after hotel employees called 911 to report that he was throwing things and being disorderly.

Officer Gary Schnorenberg tried to arrest Tuseth, but shot him after witnesses say he started hitting and kicking the officer.

Executive Director of ACLU-MN Charles Samuelson said their call for transparency includes but isn’t limited to a release of any footage involved. Samuelson said "As a society we cannot allow people to be killed by the police for being disorderly, or drunk, or for having a broken taillight. None of these crimes would warrant a death sentence in any state, let alone Minnesota where we don’t even have the death penalty.”

Officer Schnorenberg has been on administrative leave since the incident.

You can read the full statement from the ACLU-MN here: https://www.aclu-mn.org/news/2017/01/05/aclu-calls-accountability-killing-chase-tuseth-mankato-polic