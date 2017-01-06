Psychiatric Tests Ordered For Mason City Slayings Suspect

Psychiatric tests have been ordered for a man accused of killing two people and trying to kill another in Mason City.

On Wednesday a judge ordered the evaluation of Peter Veal, who's pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. His trial was to begin Jan. 24.

The tests were ordered after the judge heard testimony from Leann Veal about her son's behavior.

Officers sent to a home to check on a shooting report around 2:30 a.m. Nov. 17 found the bodies of Caleb Christensen and Melinda Kavars. Autopsies showed Christensen died from several ``sharp-force'' injuries and Kavars died from a gunshot wound to her neck and chest. Court documents do not identity the person who Veal is accused of trying to kill.