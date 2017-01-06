American Civil Liberties Union Responds to Chase Tuseth's Death

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota is calling for reform following the shooting of a man by a Mankato police officer last weekend. In a statement issued yesterday, the non–profit organization, which works to defend the civil liberties of Minnesotans, said they want accountability and transparency during the investigation. Chase Tuseth, 33, was shot and killed Saturday after hotel employees called 911 to report that he was throwing things and being disorderly.

Officer Schnorenberg tried to arrest Tuseth, but shot him after witnesses say he started hitting and kicking the officer.



"We want to make sure that the public can ensure that the procedures that the police are using, ensure that they are following the law, ensure that they are providing justice for a sense for Chase's family, so they can understand the process. And to make sure that the police can be held accountable if they violated the law and if they did not follow any proper police procedures," Jana Kooren, ACLU's public director said.



Officer Schnorenberg has been on administrative leave since the incident.