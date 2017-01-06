74,000 Farmers Could See Relief Under Proposed Dayton-Smith Tax Bill

74,000 Minnesota farmers, plus additional agricultural landowners, could see relief under the proposed Dayton-Smith Tax Bill.

Over the last ten years, property taxes for Minnesota farmers have increased by 114 percent.

To help relieve those burdens on farmers, Dayton and Smith have proposed investing $34 million dollars into tax relief for owners of agricultural property.

This tax credit would be available to all individual farm owners in Minnesota who pay property taxes for school district debt levies.

For those farmers, the tax credit would reduce their taxes from those levies by 40 percent.