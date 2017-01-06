Piper is Pick of the Litter

Meet this week's pick of the litter: Piper.

Piper is an adorable pup, only one and a half years old, but knows a lot of commands!

She's a Catahoula Leopard dog and American Bulldog mix. She loves squeaky toys and tug of war... as you can see!

Piper prefers to be an only dog, as she gets nervous with too many other dogs.

If you would like to meet Piper or any of the cats and dogs at BENCHS, give them a call at 625–6373.