Project 1590 Hopes to Revitalize Downtown Fairmont

FAIRMONT, Minn. -

 Project 1590 is unveiling the design that could potentially revitalize downtown Fairmont.

The grassroots organization  surveyed the community about what they would like to see in the area and a revitalization of downtown topped the list. This would include adding anything from restaurants to housing at the end block of the downtown plaza.
 
"The idea is it was a paper experiment. Our goal is to get this out into the community. We'll have a display throughout the community over the next couple of months and hope the excitement builds and that people will step forward and take on the project to make it reality," said Steve Hawkins with Project 1590.
 
Linda Meshke, who Hawkins says spearheaded the revitalization plan, secured a $20,000 grant from the University of Minnesota to complete the potential design for the site.
 
"She had this idea of working with the Center for Sustainable Energy at the University of Minnesota. We obtained a grant and they created a revision design of this block," said Hawkins.
 
The design was one of three created and presented by university facilitators at a meeting in October, open to the public to vote and provide feedback.
 
"I was involved of two of the meetings where the team came down from the University. I think this area has been an underutilized and blinded area. So any type of plan for the area is good," said City Administrator Mike Humpal.
 
If the plan were to happen, there are still a lot of steps before it could become a reality, like getting businesses and developers to invest.
 
"We need to sell the project, get some people involved, see if we can raise the money. It doesn't have to be this exact project either, we can put some ideas in, take some out," said Hawkins.

Humpal added,"We don't want people to think this is absolutely going to happen. As it was explained to me by the university staff, this gives people a vision of what can be."
 
Funding for the project has not yet been determined if it were to come to fruition.

--KEYC News 12

