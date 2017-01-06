KEYC - Emergency Responder Describes Deer Rescue

Emergency Responder Describes Deer Rescue

FAIRMONT, Minn. -

Two Fairmont Emergency Responders jumped into frigid waters Monday to rescue a whitetail deer that fell through the ice.
 
Responders say the deer was approximately 50 yards off the shore when its back legs fell through the ice into the water.
When they arrived on the scene, they say the deer was stuck and frantically trying to kick its way out.
 
"We basically just lifted it on the ice that was the easiest approach. You crawl out until you get to the open hole and jump in. We just picked the deer up and set it on the ice. It was really tired so we had to drag it to the shore. We picked it up and sat it down until it got it legs back," said First Lieutenant Mark Drever with the Fairmont Fire Dept.
 
Responders say the deer was uninjured and wandered off after about 20 minutes.

