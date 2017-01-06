Mankato School Counselor Recognized at the White House

A Mankato school counselor was recognized at the White House on Friday.

Marcy Koch is a counselor at Roosevelt Elementary in Mankato.

She's being named one of the nation's top school counselors of 2017.

Awardees were selected based on creative school counseling innovations, effective counseling programs, leadership skills, and contributions to student achievement.

First Lady Michelle Obama says, "You see the promise, in each of your students. You believe in them even when they can't believe in themselves. And you work tirelessly to help them be who they were truly meant to be. And you do it all in face of some overwhelming challenges."

The event is a White House tradition started in 2015 by Mrs. Obama.

This is her last speech as First Lady.