Mankato East Girls Basketball Team Down Rochester J-M

The Mankato East girls basketball team was up and down in the first half against Rochester John Marshall on Friday night. The Cougars were up by as many as 6 in the first half, but trailed by as many as five, before going to lockers tied at 21. East outscored J-M by seven in the second half and go on to win 49-42. Shayla Karge led the way for the Cougars with 25 points and 13 rebounds. Torey Richards chipped in 10 points as well in the Mankato East victory.