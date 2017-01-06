KEYC - Fire Displaces Residents of Eagle Lake Townhomes, Causes Injurie

Fire Displaces Residents of Eagle Lake Townhomes, Causes Injuries

Posted: Updated:
By Stacy Steinhagen, News Anchor
Connect

A fire Friday morning in Eagle Lake leaves several residents of a 4-unit townhome displaced. That fire happening around 6:30 Friday morning.
St. Clair Fire assisted Eagle Lake firefighters.
Two of the four townhome units cannot be lived in now. From the outside, it appears that one of the upper units on the southeast side sustained the most damage.
Everyone got out of the building, but some people were hurt.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Startling Discovery Leads to a New Beginning

    Startling Discovery Leads to a New Beginning

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-07-12 03:45:10 GMT

    On a dirt road just off Hammond Highway outside Madelia deep in a ditch covered in tall grass two cyclists pedaling by Monday morning saw something strange and immediately called for help.

    On a dirt road just off Hammond Highway outside Madelia deep in a ditch covered in tall grass two cyclists pedaling by Monday morning saw something strange and immediately called for help.

  • Madelia Man Sentenced for Killing Would-Be Thief Fleeing His Property

    Madelia Man Sentenced for Killing Would-Be Thief Fleeing His Property

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-07-12 02:28:00 GMT

    On January 28, Nicolas Embertson with Cornelius Ayers and Kyle Nason cased David Pettersen's home for a future burglary according to court documents.

    On January 28, Nicolas Embertson with Cornelius Ayers and Kyle Nason cased David Pettersen's home for a future burglary according to court documents.

  • MSU Changes Homecoming Titles

    MSU Changes Homecoming Titles

    Monday, July 10 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-07-10 23:51:17 GMT

    MSU is renaming the Homecoming King and Queen to the title Homecoming Royalty.

    MSU is renaming the Homecoming King and Queen to the title Homecoming Royalty.

    •   