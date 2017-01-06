Fire Displaces Residents of Eagle Lake Townhomes, Causes Injuries

A fire Friday morning in Eagle Lake leaves several residents of a 4-unit townhome displaced. That fire happening around 6:30 Friday morning.

St. Clair Fire assisted Eagle Lake firefighters.

Two of the four townhome units cannot be lived in now. From the outside, it appears that one of the upper units on the southeast side sustained the most damage.

Everyone got out of the building, but some people were hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.