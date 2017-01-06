KEYC - ACS: Cancer Death Rate Down 25 Percent Since 1991 Peak

ACS: Cancer Death Rate Down 25 Percent Since 1991 Peak

Posted:
By Stacy Steinhagen, News Anchor
Cancer death rates in the United States have dropped 25 percent since the early 1990s.
 
The American Cancer Society's latest report found the cancer death rate hit its peak in 1991, and began a steady slide of roughly one and a half percent a year among both men and women through 2014.

The drop in cancer rate mortality is primarily the result of declines in smoking and improvements in detection and treatment.
Prostate and colorectal cancer deaths dropped by more than 50 percent. Lung and breast cancer cases also saw big improvements.

The report estimates if current trends continue, close to 1.7 million Americans will be diagnosed with cancer this year.
And about six hundred thousand cancer patients in the U.S. will die from it.

