Additional Theft Charges Filed Against North Mankato Woman

A North Mankato woman who recently pleaded guilty to theft now faces new charges.



A criminal complaint alleges that Ivy Lewis was skimming money from the American Legion's accounts by signing over checks that had been made out to them.

A total of nearly $11,000 was missing from the Legion's account, which Lewis was in charge of.

Earlier this week, Lewis pleaded guilty to a charge of theft and forgery for stealing over $200,000 from Mankato Motors.