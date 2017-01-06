Vikings Snap Mavs 4 Game Winning Streak

In college hoops, the Minnesota State Mavericks hosted the Augustana Vikings Friday night at Bresnan Arena on the Campus of Minnesota State University. The Vikings defeated the Mavericks 85-70.

John Fugwa led the Mavs with 14 points in the game, Aarias Austin had 9.

The Mavericks (9-5) hit their home court again tomorrow night at 6pm against Wayne State (5-10).