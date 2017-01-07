KEYC - Jan. 6th Full Sports Extra

Jan. 6th Full Sports Extra

Posted: Updated:

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Cleveland at JWP
  • St. Clair at LCWM
  • Nicollet at Mankato Loyola
  • WEM at TCU
  • Blooming Prairie at Maple River
  • Mankato East at RJM

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • RJM at Mankato East
  • Century at Mankato West