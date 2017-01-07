World Record Attempt For Largest Ski Lesson

Skiers and snowboarders from across southern Minnesota converge on Mount Kato this afternoon...all in attempt to break the world record for the world's largest ski lesson.



The ski lesson was actually one of many taking place simultaneously all over North America. The 30 skiers and 15 snowboarders at Mount Kato will be counted, along with others from ski resorts all over North America. From here to Newfoundland, Canada all the way up to Alaska. Last year over 6000 people nationwide participated in the simultaneous lesson. Ski Instruction Trainer John Romberg says, "Guinness does have requirements and we have to meet those requirements for documentation. How many are participating, we have to have witnesses. We have to have a certain time frame as to when the lesson will take off and finish for this world record attempt."



Mount Kato will monitor and videotape lessons and send them to the Guinness Book of World Records for evaluation