KEYC - World Record Attempt For Largest Ski Lesson

World Record Attempt For Largest Ski Lesson

Posted: Updated:
MANKATO , MINN. -

Skiers and snowboarders from across southern Minnesota converge on Mount Kato this afternoon...all in attempt to break the world record for the world's largest ski lesson.

The ski lesson was actually one of many taking place simultaneously all over North America. The 30 skiers and 15 snowboarders at Mount Kato will be counted, along with others from ski resorts all over North America. From here to Newfoundland, Canada all the way up to Alaska. Last year over 6000 people nationwide participated in the simultaneous lesson. Ski Instruction Trainer John Romberg says, "Guinness does have requirements and we have to meet those requirements for documentation.  How many are participating, we have to have witnesses.  We have to have a certain time frame as to when the lesson will take off and finish for this world record attempt."
 

Mount Kato will monitor and videotape lessons and send them to the Guinness Book of World Records for evaluation

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Startling Discovery Leads to a New Beginning

    Startling Discovery Leads to a New Beginning

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-07-12 03:45:10 GMT

    On a dirt road just off Hammond Highway outside Madelia deep in a ditch covered in tall grass two cyclists pedaling by Monday morning saw something strange and immediately called for help.

    On a dirt road just off Hammond Highway outside Madelia deep in a ditch covered in tall grass two cyclists pedaling by Monday morning saw something strange and immediately called for help.

  • Madelia Man Sentenced for Killing Would-Be Thief Fleeing His Property

    Madelia Man Sentenced for Killing Would-Be Thief Fleeing His Property

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-07-12 02:28:00 GMT

    On January 28, Nicolas Embertson with Cornelius Ayers and Kyle Nason cased David Pettersen's home for a future burglary according to court documents.

    On January 28, Nicolas Embertson with Cornelius Ayers and Kyle Nason cased David Pettersen's home for a future burglary according to court documents.

  • MSU Changes Homecoming Titles

    MSU Changes Homecoming Titles

    Monday, July 10 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-07-10 23:51:17 GMT

    MSU is renaming the Homecoming King and Queen to the title Homecoming Royalty.

    MSU is renaming the Homecoming King and Queen to the title Homecoming Royalty.

    •   