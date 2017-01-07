Mankato Public Schools Students Asked To Leave Chromebooks At School After Incident

Students in the Mankato Public School District have been asked to keep their Chromebooks at school after an incident in a classroom.

According to the school district, a student's Chrombeook recently overheated during class. The device was powered down and removed from the classroom. The district says the manufacturer has been contacted and they have asked that all students keep their Chromebooks at school rather than take them home. The district says they will continue working with the manufacturer to determine if the incident is isolated.