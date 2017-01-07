KEYC - Alliance Pushes For Plastic Ban In Duluth

Alliance Pushes For Plastic Ban In Duluth

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Businesses and community groups have formed an alliance in Duluth to push for a ban on plastic bags and foam food containers.
    The ``Bag It, Duluth _ For the Love of Place'' campaign urges city leaders to adopt more environmentally friendly options. Members of the alliance would phase in a ban on single-use, plastic carry-out bags and polystyrene containers used for take-out food.
 The proposal calls for a ban to be enacted over a one-year period. The proposal would implement a small charge of at least five cents for paper bags.
    Campaign coordinator Jamie Harvie says similar initiatives in other cities have helped increase the reusable bag rate by 80 percent or more.

