Mankato Kohl's Employee Allegedly Stole Over $14,500 In Cash, Merchandise

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
A Mankato Kohl's employee is charged with theft after allegedly stealing nearly over $14000 dollars in merchandise and cash from the store.
 According to the criminal complaint, witnesses allege that 60-year-old Lori Blasing, of Janesville, would conceal store merchandise in her locker and then take it home without purchasing it back in November.
Further investigation and Surveillance footage allegedly showed the woman stealing both merchandise and money from the cash register.
During questioning Blasing allegedly admitted to stealing items from the store, saying they were for gifts and for herself.
The complaint states that Blasing stole over $14,500 dollars worth of merchandise and cash.
Blasing is charged with one count of theft.

