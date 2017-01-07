Program Introduces Kids To Classic Instrument

A new children's music program kicked off Saturday at the New Ulm Public Library.



Longtime musicians Dick Kimmel and Pamela Longtine created the program "Passing the Music Down." The program focuses on sharing stories and songs about the fiddle and its role in community events over the years.



"Part of my program that I'm working on too is the multi–cultural aspect of it. I've got lots of different books about music playing in Paraguay. Fiddle music is in so many different cultures," said Program Coordinator Pamela Longtine.



Kimmel and Dick plan to host another event at the Becker County Historical Society on January 28.



--KEYC News 12