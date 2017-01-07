Fire Destroys Two Mobile Homes In St. Peter

Occupants of two homes off Freeman Drive have been displaced after a fire tore through their homes.

Witnesses say it happened around 9:30 last night.



"I was watching television and I saw the lights of the firetrucks come up through the curtains. I didn't venture outside; I just looked outside and saw all the firetrucks so I knew the fire was nearby," said Witness David Vonderharr.



The homes are so close together, witnesses say one caught on fire and quickly spread to the second home.



"If it had been windy out, it could have been worse in the park because the flames would have spread a lot worse than what it did," said Vonderharr.



The blaze coupled with bitter cold conditions had firefighters working until 2 a.m. this morning to put out the fire.

According to the American Red Cross, volunteers are helping the two families, which includes nine adults and one child. All 10 residents did get out safely and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.



KEYC News 12 has reached out to the St. Peter Fire Department for more information on the cause but has not heard back. We'll have the latest details on the fire as it becomes available.

--KEYC News 12