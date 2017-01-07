Mankato Brewery Celebrates Five Year Anniversary

The Mankato Brewery is celebrating their 5 year anniversary with a giant party that is now underway. The brewery owner Tim Tupy gives the details on the rockin' time and what's next for the brewery.

Tim Tupy had the idea for the Mankato Brewery more than seven years ago and now, it's blossomed into a Mankato hot spot.



"And a lot of times people end up spending the night too. We have a lot of visitors in town for the weekend just to visit the brewery. So it's pretty neat, things we didn't really think of when we first working on it," Tupy said. And Saturday night, they're debuting their new imperial stout to celebrate five years of business.

"It's called Mr. Stout, and it's an imperial stout. So it's special, just released for tonight and then it'll be in bars and restaurants around the area after tonight. So we're really excited to do a nice, full body, imperial stout," Tupy said.



And for Josh Wright, it's right up his ally.

"Dark Beers, Stouts, Porters," Wright said.

Josh and his family go to a brewery anniversary party every year, and they say this one is one of the best they've been to.



"The space they have is pretty nice. We've been to a lot of breweries actually and this is by far the biggest amount of space. It's got a great atmosphere and it's early in the day and they've already got a pretty good size crowd so," Wright said.



But this isn't the end for the Mankato Brewery. Really, they're just getting the party started.



"I think just keep growing, expanding. Bringing out new beers for seasonal releases. This year is going to be kind of a fun year. We're doing a bunch of different versions of our Mad Butcher IPA for some seasonal stuff so I think people will really enjoy that," Tupy said.



And they're ready to keep spreading the joy of a good, locally crafted, beer.



"That's what always is fun too. To be able to get people to try a beer, or a craft beer, if they're used to only domestic light logger beers, that they can try something else and realize that they do enjoy different beers. Not just the same beer that they've had for the last however many years," Tupy said.



"The atmosphere while you're drinking is always a plus and... A+ here so," Wright said.