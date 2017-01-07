Aerial Fitness Hits Le Sueur

A new way to burn off some calories is gaining traction in Le Sueur. Your Time Fitness held their first Aerial Fitness workshop Saturday in their new studio. The eight women in the class were able to learn basic aerial skills on silks and the Lyra hoop. All levels of fitness and flexibility are encouraged to give it a shot.



"Oh, it was a blast. We had a great time. We enjoy that adventurous stuff anyway. And it's something different. We're yoga girls so it was fun to stretch in a different way and tie those things together. It was really fun," Kris Luebbert said.

The studio will have more workshops to get people started later in the month. All of the classes for adults and kids are already booked up.