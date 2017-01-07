UPDATE: Around 8,000 Pigs Killed In Hartland Barn Fire

Updated 6:45 a.m. Jan. 10

The initial death count of pigs killed in a hog barn fire near Hartland Saturday has nearly doubled.

Officials have determined that between 7,500 and 8,000 pigs died after the building caught fire and eventually collapsed on Saturday southeast of Hartland.

Firefighters initially reported 4,000 pigs being killed inside the nursery barn at the time.

Nine departments responded to the fully engulfed barn for feeder pigs Saturday afternoon.

No people were hurt, and fire damage was limited to the barn itself. The cause has not been released.

Firefighters responded to a call from the same address Sunday after the barn caught fire again.

