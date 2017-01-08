KEYC - 22-Year-Old Arrested For Burglary, Assault

MANKATO, Minn. -

Charges are pending after a 22-year-old man was arrested Saturday.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, police arrested Joseph Shane Anchondo with first degree burglary with a dangerous weapon, indecent exposure in a public place willfully, and fourth degree assault of an officer.

No further information has been released.

