MSU Dance Team Gets Ready For Nationals

Friends and family gathered to cheer on the MSU Dance Team one last time before they head to Disney World to compete in the UDA Nationals.



"We've just worked so hard and so many hours and practices. I can't wait to go put it on the floor and see what the judges think and what everyone else thinks," said Dance Team Captain Danica Understock.



This is the second year the 20–member team will be competing. Last year, they placed first over 33 other universities in the jazz division.



"It was probably the most surreal moment that I have ever been a part of. It's an incredible feeling. It's unbelievable, that's literally all you can say," said Coach Stacey Walter.



Coaches say the girls have been training every day in hopes to take home another title.



"They get to work out with the strength and conditioning coaches here at MSU, so they do that twice a week. We practice 3 times a week on top of them obviously lifting and they do a lot of outside work as well, with cardio and keeping their stamina up," said Walter.



The girls will perform a jazz and pom routine against over 30 other university teams around the country.



"Our pom routine is a mix of several different songs. We've Got Freak by Missy Elliot, Superfreak is another one of them. Our jazz routine is Unsteady by X Ambassadors," said Coach Jaslyne Zasadzinski.



Understock added, "You never know what our competitors are going to bring, we just know that we can put our best on the floor and hope to bring it home again."



And the entire Mavericks community is rooting for them.

