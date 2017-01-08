Climb 2 Feed Kids Raises $97,000

Hundreds stepped up to support the BackPack Food Program during Sunday's fourth annual Climb 2 Feed Kids Fundraiser.



Each team raced up and down 768 stairs at MSU's Bresnan Arena. Each team raised $1,000 for the program, which provides meals to elementary school students in need during weekend and holiday breaks.

46 teams participated in one of three relays throughout the day and despite the challenge, high energy filled the arena.



"The support this year for the event and for the program itself has really just blown us away, to tell you the truth. Each and every heat, there's been phenomenal energy and as we see the funds continue to roll in, it just solidifies what this program really means to this community and those that receive services," said Feeding Our Communities Partners Sheri Sander-Silva.



In total, the event raised $97,000 this year.

Feeding Our Communities Partners is now working to kick start the supplemental snacks program, which will provide students at Dakota Meadows School with treats in between lunch and after school activities.



--KEYC News 12