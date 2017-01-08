Ice Fishing Brings Veterans Together

The conditions are perfect outside for ice fishing and Sunday was above zero.. which was well received on the lake!

"Ice fishing? It's a staple in Minnesota. I mean if you don't ice fish, what do you do in the winter time? Just sit in the house?" Rick Hambrick said.



Ask anyone in a fish house, and they'll tell you this is how you're supposed to spend your winter. With a foot or more of ice, not a whole lot of snow, and tight line in the lake.



"It's been, unbelievable, ever since last week's cold snap, we've had drive-able ice out on our area lakes now. Ice season is in full swing now," Dave Connors said. Which is great for business and you get to know a lot of the people who walk in and grab bait. Like the Lowes, who go ice fishing every season, like true Minnesotans. And have some great fish tales to tell.



"Caught a nine pound walleye within five minutes," Bill Lowe said.



But for one group ice fishing is much more than just a sport.



"Both me and my brother, we both got out of the active Duty Army about 6 years ago. And we had some issues reintegrating into normal, civilian life," Hambrick said.

Brothers In Arms Guide Service allows service men and women the chance to get together and do something fun like ice fishing and the guide service is hoping to make a difference in a struggling veterans life.

"A lot of our friends from high school and stuff, they've moved on. They've got their own families and whatever. Just feels like you're kind of an outcast for a little while until you can build that network. And, you know, of people that understand what you've been through, you know, have been through it themselves," Hambrick said.



The group started three years ago, giving veterans a chance to network, and even provides resources for housing and financial help. And they run on completely on donated time, and money.



"You know, the fish don't have to be biting for it to be a great time. You know, it's always a bonus but the fishing really is a secondary. What it's about for us is getting like-minded veterans together, guys that have been through the struggles that we're going through, and can support each other and can really lift each other up to offer advice and get through the hard times," Elliot Pent said.



If you'd like to donate to the Brothers in Arms Guide Service, click on the link here.