A truck driver plowed into a crowd of Israeli troops, killing four, and wounding more than a dozen others.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quick to call the attack in Jerusalem an act of terror, saying the driver was a supporter of ISIS.

Surveillance video shows the moment the man turned his truck into a weapon – speeding off the road, and barreling into a crowd of Israeli soldiers.

The driver quickly begins to back up – before he is shot and killed. Officials say the attacker was Palestinian.

Netanyahu suggested the driver was inspired by similar ISIS–linked assaults in Europe including Nice, France and more recently

the truck attack on a German Christmas market in Berlin, but he didn't offer any intelligence supporting that claim.

Israel has faced a wave of attacks by Palestinians over the last 18 months as both sides continue to clash over territory. Several Palestinian attacks have involved vehicles.

The violence had slowed in recent months but tensions have been rising since President–elect Donald Trump vowed to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Elaine, both sides claim Jerusalem as their capital and Palestinians view the move as a threat.