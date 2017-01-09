Federal Agency Gets Public Input After Castile Shooting

A federal agency that's reviewing a Minnesota police department after the fatal shooting of Philando Castile is getting some input from the public.

Starting Monday, the Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services will hold listening sessions in the cities served by the St. Anthony Police Department.

St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez is charged in Castile's death. Yanez shot Castile, who is black, during a July 6 traffic stop in Falcon Heights. The shooting's gruesome aftermath was streamed live on Facebook by Castile's girlfriend. Prosecutors say Castile was shot after he told Yanez he was armed and had a license to carry a weapon.

The goal of the federal review is to see where the department can improve and build community trust.