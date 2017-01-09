Minneapolis Records First Homicide Of 2017

Minneapolis has recorded its first homicide of 2017.

Police say two people were shot shortly after bars closed early Sunday in downtown Minneapolis. Officers found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-critical injuries.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims. No one has been arrested.

In a statement, Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges said such violence "will not be tolerated in any part" of the city, and she urged anyone with information to contact police.

The Star Tribune reports five people have been shot in downtown Minneapolis within 24 hours. Police say three people were shot and wounded - one critically - just before 2 a.m. Saturday a few blocks away in downtown.